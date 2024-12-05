MARK BARNES: Presidential pardons should not extend to immediate family

US President Joe Biden greets his son Hunter Biden at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, on August 19 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Craig Hudson
I beg your pardon can mean all sorts of things, from sorry to interrupt you to I didn’t mean to spill the coffee. But it takes on a whole new gravitas when you add the words “... Mr President”.
Presidential pardons in the US are borderline commonplace. In recorded history only two presidents haven’t exercised that right. The severity of the crimes involved varies widely and the number of pardons given is skewed by including masses of people being excused from some or all of the legal consequences of their crimes — such as those who evaded the Vietnam draft or were found in possession of marijuana.
Circumstances, accepted societal norms and our judgment of behaviour changes over time, sometimes egged on or retarded by the impacts of global migration. What at one time may have been undesirable, or even a criminal offence, is no longer regarded as such.
Though a presidential pardon has been defined as “forgiveness and absolution ... granted by government”, in my mind presidents cannot forgive you your crime, they can only absolve you from its legal consequences, punishments and records. Forgiveness is something you have to seek elsewhere, starting with those who may have suffered or been harmed by your actions, and ending up inside your own head and heart.
We have to separate autocracies or dictatorships (or any system in which authority is taken, not given, has no bounds, is perpetual and vested in an individual for life, by decree or birthright) from this analysis. Such regimes can’t bear rigorous debate, not least because it would be prohibited.
Worse still, such regimes often bestow on an individual not only the right of reprieve, but also the right of condemnation. It’s absurd, and impacts are felt beyond society at the individual level.
Fundamental differences on rights and obligations exist between and within groups of people that make it difficult, if not impossible, to make rules that would be universally adopted and guaranteed to produce the right result every time.
What’s right in some places is anything but a right in others. That’s why we have democracies, right? Someone, at the end of however rigorous a process and whatever the weight of arguments for and against, has to make a decision (by exercising judgment), lest we slide into a sludge of indecision — a place we know too well.
In a democracy, that would be the highest executive authority — the president, say. But here’s the rub: in democracies we seek to elect representatives, not rulers. The right to make laws and executive decision vests in the position, not the person, and for this specific purpose (and all others generally) these should be separable, otherwise it gets personal.
No, you cannot pardon members of your immediate family or loved ones. At the extreme you certainly cannot pardon yourself. If nothing else, that flies in the face of the principle that everyone is equal under the law.
In 1974 president Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon of “all offences against the US which he ... committed or may have committed”. The merit of that decision may be debated, but it was, at least to some observed extent, objective.
If the constitution of a democracy allows for a president to pardon him or herself of any criminal or other acts whatsoever, a democracy has elected a dictator.
Various degrees of authority are granted to leaders — in government, business and other ecosystems, and there are (in a democracy) mechanisms for removing recalcitrant, corrupt or otherwise bad leaders, though these stay out of reach for the “vote once and live with the consequences” general population.
It’s complex, so difficult to achieve balance and yet enable decisions necessary to further progress, but we of all people must get it right. Extraordinary leadership is required, characterised by wisdom, tolerance, competence, foresight and common purpose — seldom found in our often-fractious structures of government, at all levels.
• Barnes is an investment banker with more than 35 years’ experience in various capacities in the financial sector.
MARK BARNES: Presidential pardons should not extend to immediate family
If nothing else, it flies in the face of the principle that everyone is equal under the law
