YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Bold leadership needed to defuse powder keg
Despite the spectre of the 2021 uprisings stalking SA there are positive signs
04 December 2024 - 05:00
Studies show SA is sitting on a powder keg that could explode suddenly, sending the country spiralling down a path of riots, looting and lawlessness last seen in July 2021. Yet there are factors that could help avoid that if strong, bold leadership is exercised.
The Social Inclusion Society released its SA social cohesion index last week, which is meant to measure the wellbeing of our society. Working off interviews carried out by Ipsos, it found that within a frame of nine dimensions, at 51.7 our overall level of social cohesion is almost identical to that of Germany in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.