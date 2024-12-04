WANDILE SIHLOBO: G20 business forum offers agricultural sector a platform to outline goals
SA should discuss sharing insights about technology and investment opportunities
SA chairing the Group of 20 (G20) also means the country leads the G20 business forum, the B20. The G20 comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, SA, Russia, Turkey, the UK and US) and two bodies: the AU and the EU. SA’s agenda has the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.
The B20 brings together business representatives from the G20 countries and sets out workstreams that take their cue from the theme defined by the government, though its actual work is autonomous. The process for formulating the priorities of the business community should soon be under way. As a critical stakeholder in the B20, the SA agricultural sector will need to outline bold goals. ..
