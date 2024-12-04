MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Festive wines to suit the size of your bonus
Home festive season shopping can be more of an art form than many people realise
As the end of the year approaches and the holiday season kicks in, it’s not always easy to imagine what you would like to be drinking with family over the holidays: corporate partying can blunt one’s appetite for the more discreet pleasures of indulging with loved ones in authentic rather than flamboyant space.
The beverages served at office parties tend to fall squarely into two broad categories. When there are plenty of guests and the occasion offers an opportunity to make up in consumption what is unlikely to appear in a bonus cheque, cheap (and not necessarily cheerful) defines the purchasing guideline. If, however, numbers are fewer, business has been good and management has Rolls-Royce appetites, taste rather than effect generally describes the array on offer...
