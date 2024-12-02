GHALEB CACHALIA: Gift of the Givers chair’s call for new narrative is apt and timely
Imtiaz Sooliman taken to task for speaking up for Palestinians
02 December 2024 - 05:00
Few people in SA are unaware of Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers Foundation (GOTG), the largest nongovernmental disaster-response organisation of African origin.
GOTG has distributed R6bn in aid in 47 countries over the past 31 years. It has brought relief to survivors of the Rwandan genocide, Haitian earthquake, Ukrainian invasion, KwaZulu-Natal floods, Gaza air strikes, and countless others. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.