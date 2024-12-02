GAVIN RICH: Sharks and Stormers’ Bok fringe players show depth
The best example was tighthead prop Neethling Fouche dominating loose head Ox Nché
With the Champions Cup starting this weekend, it was good timing that the first United Rugby Championship derby of the season should deliver a contest in Durban that should have woken up SA fans to the fact that there’s more to rugby than just the national team.
The Sharks and Stormers both make mistakes that gave the impression of the Kings Park fixture being a scrappy game, but those who are accustomed to what conditions are like in that part of the world at this time of the year will have understood it. Given the way the ball becomes like a cake of soap in the humidity, the skill levels on display were actually phenomenal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.