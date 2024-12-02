AYABONGA CAWE: SA should aim for G20 consensus over critical staples stockholdings
Mechanism ensures household food security in crises, while helping industrial and agrarian goals
SA officially took over as chair of the Group of 20 (G20) yesterday, at a volatile, uncertain time. For about the next 50 weeks the country will hold considerable sway over this important group’s agenda.
SA takes up the mantle while its record of advocacy on key issues gives it somewhat of a “run-up” to the multilateral crease. Our agitation against the prioritisation of intellectual property “rents” and profits at the expense of saving lives, the approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and its co-chairing of the UN Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals lay the basis for a package of G20 priorities over the next year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.