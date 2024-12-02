ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better be on point
Infrastructure chaos is an opportunity and all we need do in the G20 is talk ourselves up honestly
02 December 2024 - 05:00
The presidency will announce more detailed plans for the Group of 20 (G20) today. The year-long series of meetings is a quelling logistical challenge for SA and there is a risk of at least mild organisational bedlam.
We should probably try to remain phlegmatic about that. But what we absolutely cannot afford is strategic flimflammery. Everybody says hosting the G20 is an opportunity for us, but it is important to understand why...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.