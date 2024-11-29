ANTHONY BUTLER: Mathews Phosa’s memoir contrasts innocent’s optimism with reality
29 November 2024 - 05:00
Devotees of Mathews Phosa have described him as the best president SA never had — though the same sentiment was once expressed about Cyril Ramaphosa, so perhaps we should not read too much into it.
Phosa recently launched a memoir, Witness to Power, the title of which suggests an observer of, rather than a participant in, ANC governance. The compelling central narrative of the book concerns the trials that shaped the protagonist’s character and brought about his moral enlightenment. ..
