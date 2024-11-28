TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s pension system reveals its dark side
Workers are effectively being robbed by employers shirking their legal duty to pay contributions
SA’s pension system is in turmoil. Nearly 8,000 employers have failed to pay their pension contributions, leaving a gaping hole in the financial security of hundreds of thousands of employees. This is a form of daylight robbery, a betrayal of trust and a glaring indictment of a system that is meant to protect our hard-earned money.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the industry watchdog, published a list of employers who are in arrears (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-11-24-employers-owe-r5bn-in-pension-fund-arrears/), shedding light on the extent of the problem. But let’s be clear: highlighting the problem is not enough. The FSCA’s role is not merely to act as a messenger; it is to enforce compliance and ensure that the rules are followed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.