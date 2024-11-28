KHAYA SITHOLE: Phala Phala saga descends into confusion
SA’s accountability mechanisms for financial crimes and transgressions need serious revisions
28 November 2024 - 05:00
This week the EFF took to the Constitutional Court to revive the Phala Phala saga, which lingers as a point of confusion for most citizens.
This approach to the courts is based on what the EFF and other political parties regard as a failure by the then-ANC dominated parliament to hold an exhaustive inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s version of what happened at his game farm. By blocking that motion, the ANC is accused of having reverted to its old habits of neutering parliament by leveraging its majority to kill accountability. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.