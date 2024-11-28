GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s tariffs will hit SA’s mineral exports to US
Miners, especially of PGMs, would do themselves a favour by finding new trading partners
28 November 2024 - 05:00
US president-elect Donald Trump’s decision to roll out tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada — two of America’s longest-standing and biggest trading partners — is a sign of things to come.
The tariffs will directly undermine the profitability of nickel exports from Canada, the biggest supplier of the nickel alloys that are essential for the US defence sector. Canada supplies about 50% of America’s total nickel consumption...
