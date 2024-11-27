MARIANNE MERTEN: Lawmaking has a constitutional logic, fudging it raises governance questions
Presidency needs to step up capacity to handle its legislative functions
Some years ago Daniel Plaatjies, the late Financial & Fiscal Commission chair, headed a technical team for an interministerial committee looking at tensions between Eskom and municipalities over reticulation — the trading and distribution of electricity.
Municipalities raise crucial revenue from markups on electricity they purchase from Eskom. Constitutionally, they have the right to reticulate electricity and, according to the technical team’s briefing to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in November 2018, it is unconstitutional for Eskom to distribute power without a service delivery agreement. The details are available on the Parliamentary Monitoring Group website. ..
