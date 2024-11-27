JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Measuring up to Reuel Khoza
Long before most businesspeople spoke out against Jacob Zuma’s tenure, Khoza warned about SA’s political leadership
27 November 2024 - 05:00
Reuel Khoza, a 2024 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, is a well-rounded businessman whose career I have followed for about 35 years.
The best way to take his measure is through the frame that six historians used to examine Winston Churchill in Churchill: Four Faces and the Man. Though Churchill and Khoza’s careers aren’t comparable, the British statesman makes a useful benchmark. The two men share similar traits. ..
