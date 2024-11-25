GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog
25 November 2024 - 05:00
The Springboks ended their international year by completing the circle with a victory over Wales in Cardiff that delivered a remarkably similar score to the game that started the season against the same opponents at Twickenham — 45-12 at the weekend as opposed to 41-13 in June.
Yet it is the numbers that apply to what has come between the two games rather than those scores that tell the full story of what the Boks have achieved at the start of this World Cup cycle...
