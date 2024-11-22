NATASHA MARRIAN: Bell Pottinger 2.0 — enter Floyd Shivambu
About-turn on Zuma is an attempt by MK secretary-general to protect himself ahead of the reckoning over VBS
22 November 2024 - 05:00
Is Floyd Shivambu seeking to whitewash former president Jacob Zuma’s toxic past, or his own?
Shivambu has attempted to dupe South Africans into believing his strident opposition to state capture during his tenure as EFF deputy president came about because he was “misled”. This speaks volumes about his prowess as a politician. Leading is something Shivambu has never done. He has always been led by the nose, and with that his narrative shifts. ..
