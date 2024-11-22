BRIAN KANTOR: Inflation in SA — a story of the mighty ZAR
Price stability since June could not have occurred without a strong rand
Inflation in SA has nearly halved since June, from 5.1% to 2.8% in October. Average consumer prices have hardly risen at all over that period. In October they fell marginally, and over the past three months the consumer price index (CPI) has hardly budged, leaving price increases close to zero.
One observation one can make is that such price stability could not have occurred without a strong rand, which has gained value against a range of low-inflation currencies. This year to date the rand is worth 4% more in dollars, can buy 6% more euros and 7% more Aussie dollars. Last year the rand weakened against all of these currencies by more than 10%. It is therefore no surprise that inflation in SA accelerated in 2023 and has sharply decelerated this year. ..
