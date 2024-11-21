TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Ninety One, Sanlam tie-up fuels M&A wave
Competition Commission should approve merger as it promises a stronger, more competitive future for the industry
M&A in the asset management industry are about as surprising as when night follows day. Yet the tie-up (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2024-11-20-sanlam-and-ninety-one-form-asset-management-relationship/) between Ninety One and Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) is anything but another bland merger. It’s a turbocharged booster shot for the already bustling trend of consolidation in the industry.
Ninety One, a behemoth managing more than R3-trillion in assets, has decided to scoop up SIM, along with its R400bn in assets under management. In return, Sanlam gets a cosy stake in Ninety One, valued at a cool R5bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.