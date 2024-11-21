MARK BARNES: SA needs bold decisions by confident, educated people
We won’t achieve prosperity through social support alone
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Equality is a founding pillar of confidence. No matter the splendour of the building, it will always be at risk of collapse if its foundations are not deeply rooted in solid ground.
Earned confidence, not arrogance, is often the difference between winners and losers — in boardrooms, on sports fields, in everyday life interactions and in the classrooms of young children. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.