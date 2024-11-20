YACOOB ABBA OMAR: The macro and micro of the Trump triumph
A lesson from the US election is that the distance between the elite and grassroots needs to be overcome
20 November 2024 - 05:00
For a while now analysts have been warning that we are on the precipice of a new world order, characterised by increasing geopolitical tensions, renewed trade wars and protectionism leading to inflation globally, and a consolidation of a right-wing and illiberal agenda.
In the era of the second Trump presidency the Earth is going to be an even more dangerous place for every living species as measures to address climate change are rolled back, and an even more hazardous place for women as misogyny and sexual attacks rise and women’s rights are curtailed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.