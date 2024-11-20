WANDILE SIHLOBO: Time for Sacu nations to reset agricultural collaboration
Neighbours should be open to discussions if they believe SA exports compromise their industries
Southern Africa has experienced agricultural trade friction in the past few years after Namibia and Botswana placed a ban on imports of SA vegetables and citrus. The rationale expressed by officials of both countries was that the import ban ensured that their domestic producers were not exposed to SA competition, giving them space to rebuild production capacity to promote self-sufficiency.
These countries fall under the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and such policy positions are outside the spirit of free trade. While SA fruit exports could be redirected to other markets worldwide, the vegetable industry had to bear significant financial fallout due to the reduced regional demand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.