MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There is no complacency among Cape’s great estates
The flag-bearers of our vinous nation are still producing quality wine for major international markets
20 November 2024 - 04:59
“There is a tide in the affairs of men,” as Shakespeare observed, “which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” There’s no great wine estate that hasn’t been both the cause and victim of its ebb and flow, whether through neglect, bad luck or changing fashion.
Vin de Constance, for example, was once the most expensive wine in the world. Death, diminished family fortunes and the implosion of the Dutch East India Company contributed to its decline. It took almost two centuries to become an international icon again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.