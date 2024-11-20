JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Latin America’s organised crime experience a warning for SA
Criminals extend operations from drug dealing and smuggling into mining and wildlife trafficking
SA is not alone in having to deal with a blend of small-scale mining and organised criminal activity. We are following the path Latin American countries have been on for some time, where criminal gangs have extended their operations from drug dealing and smuggling into mining, logging and wildlife trafficking.
As the Latin American experience shows, once these criminal gangs become firmly established in legitimate business activities they are difficult to dislodge. They can even morph into structures that cogovern territories with the legitimate branches of the state — the executive, judiciary and legislature. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.