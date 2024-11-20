ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Trump re-emerges in the twilight of the European world
We find ourselves in a shift from the ‘white world’ to Asia and the ‘nonwhite’ world
20 November 2024 - 05:00
Now that Donald Trump has been elected US president, best we get on with our lives …
Unfortunately, there is greater significance to his election than what this pat response can possibly cover. Individuals do make their own history, but they rarely do so under conditions of their own making. Trump means less than the social and historical forces that gave rise to him. ..
