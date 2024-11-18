GHALEB CACHALIA: DA may need a black Odysseus to cross coalition strait
Coalition governments are almost always unpopular and seldom last long
I suppose what the DA is really looking for is a Kemi Badenoch — the newly elected leader of the UK Tories.
The DA, minority positioning apart, is avowedly a party that values individuality and the freedom of association and expression among other freedoms. Badenoch’s views, like those of Margaret Thatcher, champion free trade, chimes with those who see historical economic progress as being predicated on the rule of law and other constitutional constraints rather than colonialism and privilege, vehemently opposes socialism and decries critical race theory and the “segregated identities of victims and oppressors”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.