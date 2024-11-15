HILARY JOFFE: Taking the gap on borrowing and spending
15 November 2024 - 05:00
The government tapped the international market this week for the first time since April 2022, raising $3.5bn with the sale of dollar-denominated bonds to international investors.
SA joins five other Sub-Saharan African sovereigns that have gone back to the so-called Eurobond market — the hard currency debt market — in 2024. Last year, not one country in the region ventured into that market due to high global interest rates, not to mention the “African risk premium” and their own fragile finances made it so prohibitively expensive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.