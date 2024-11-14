TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A rising star or a flickering candle? Boxer readies for big stage
Pick n Pay targets R8.5bn IPO from one of the fastest-growing grocery chains
Pick n Pay is targeting a generous premium for Boxer Retail’s initial public offering (IPO). The ailing retail stalwart wants to rake inasmuch as R8.5bn from the sale of 202-million shares at R42-R54 each, valuing Boxer at a handsome R24.7bn. Admirable? Maybe. Realistic? Let’s not be carried away.
Founded in 1977, Boxer’s outlets are strategically located at taxi ranks and rural shopping malls — the heartland of the vast budget consumer base. With an aggressive store rollout plan, Boxer is stepping into the ring with Shoprite, hoping to snatch a bigger slice of the grocery market pie. Given that three out of 10 South Africans are jobless, the low-income and welfare-dependent crowd is certainly a lucrative target. ..
