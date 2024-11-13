STUART THEOBALD: Competitive economy is in public interest —and competition authorities can help deliver it
Perceptions among investors created by the blocking of a merger between Vodacom and Maziv damage SA
13 November 2024 - 05:00
Just what is going on with competition policy in SA? Is it actually contributing to the kind of economy we want?
There is much upset after the Competition Tribunal blocked a merger between Vodacom and Maziv. All kinds of negative consequences have been highlighted by commentators and the companies involved, including billions of lost investment in infrastructure and improved connectivity, especially in rural areas and townships...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.