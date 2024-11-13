MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Stellenboschkloof has much to offer wine lovers
The two estates are close to False Bay, which means cooler days and more moderate temperature variations
Not that long ago you could have run a wine quiz confident that a question like “name an estate in the Stellenboschkloof” would have stumped the team. The same is not true today: just more than 40 years ago Ted Jordan acquired a property deep in the kloof, where the folds of the hills reach into Polkadraai. Unsurprisingly he called the property Jordan and it has become one of the bright stars in the constellation of the Cape’s wine estates.
Another 20 years elapsed before Wendy and Hylton Appelbaum bought a rundown fruit farm alongside Jordan, reaching upwards towards the southern slopes of the Bottelary Hills. Its original title deeds revealed that an early owner had called the estate “De Morgenzon”, presumably because the higher vineyards caught the morning sun. The sheer gravitational force of these two properties has put the Stellenboschkloof firmly on the map...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.