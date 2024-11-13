MAMOKETE LIJANE: Trump trade boosting US as global markets take back seat
The post-election rally was expected but Republicans’ trade and fiscal policies will need to be adjusted
Financial markets are fully focused on the US election results and the implications thereof. President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff promises, if implemented, will help the US’s balance of payments and thus the dollar and equities. The promised fiscal stimulus, if delivered, would favour US over global growth. This election result has bolstered risky US assets and the dollar.
The “Trump trade” is playing out exactly as expected. The dollar is up 5.4% on a trade-weighted basis, and the S&P 500 up 4% from late September lows. Unlike previous equity rallies, this one is broader than just the tech names. The equally weighted Russell 2000 index reached levels last seen before the start of the US Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle in November 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.