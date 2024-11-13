JOHN DLUDLU: Malema has work cut out luring high-profile ANC recruits
The leader’s priority is to organise an elective conference
13 November 2024 - 05:00
Last Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema chose to put on a brave face and attend the inauguration of Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, as his party witnessed another defection. What comes next for the EFF is the question on most people’s minds.
Since the defection of Floyd Shivambu to Jacob Zuma’s MK party, questions has been raised swirling about the future of the 10-year-old EFF. Last week, Dali Mpofu, Zuma’s lawyer and former EFF national chair, followed Shivambu to MK. ..
