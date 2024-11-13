JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Water issues at top court show executive’s ineptitude hits judiciary
Joburg’s water supply problems add to the many challenges faced by the court
Nothing captures most powerfully the depth of incompetence and the wrong mindsets of the people who run of the City of Johannesburg than this week’s statement by the Office of the Chief Justice — a government department responsible for the management of the judiciary. The office said that the Constitutional Court has had its operations “hampered by water supply challenges” since the beginning of November.
The interruption of the workings of the Constitutional Court because of Johannesburg’s water supply problems adds to the many challenges faced by the courts because of the incompetence of the executive arm of the government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.