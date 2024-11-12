WANDILE SIHLOBO: What Trump trade policy means for agriculture
Geopolitical tensions and restrictive trade policies constitute a risk factor in global agriculture. There has been an escalation of trade tensions since 2018, when the US introduced import tariffs on Chinese products and China retaliated with import tariffs on agricultural products.
In the years after, trade disruptions intensified with Russia invading Ukraine. The escalation of tensions in the Middle East have made for an even more geopolitically fragmented world. These events have created an environment in which more and more countries are looking inward in terms of trade policies, and others prefer “friendshoring”, which relies more on countries they have geopolitical alliances with or in the same trade bloc...
