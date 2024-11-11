GAVIN RICH: Boks cruise home but room for improvement
11 November 2024 - 05:00
The most positive point about the Springboks’ win in the opening match of their tour at Murrayfield on Sunday was that it was a long way from a perfect performance and yet they won by 17 away from home against one of the better Scotland teams we have seen in recent years.
That there were so many areas where the Boks can improve as they head to the big game of the tour against England in London on Saturday and yet won so convincingly should give them confidence...
