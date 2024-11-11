ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA played vital role in bringing new members into Brics
SA’s chairing of the bloc last year saw the expansion of the group to nine countries
Just before the expanded Brics+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates) met in the Russian city of Kazan last month, a policy dialogue was convened by the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship to review SA’s chairing of the bloc in 2023, attended by the UP scholarly and student community, diplomats and civil society activists.
Brics has its foundations in the co-operation developed between SA, India, and Brazil in the IBSA Dialogue Forum from 2003. Brazil, Russia, India, and China (Bric) held their first meeting in 2005, with Pretoria formally joining in 2011. SA’s chairing of the bloc last year saw the expansion of the group to nine countries. Brics has sought to establish a more equitable global trade system, as well as to increase commerce, and promote socioeconomic development, among its members. A Brics New Development Bank was established in Shanghai in 2014, and has approved $32bn of infrastructur...
