NATASHA MARRIAN: Alliance deckchairs are shifting — again
A consequence of the May election is the deepening of fractures in the ANC-led grouping
The realignment after the 2024 election is taking shape — bringing with it several potential political risks. Elections always result in political shifts as parties settle into their new roles in government or the opposition benches. Political parties themselves wrestle with the outcome and attempt to reorganise internally in preparation for the term ahead.
Given the historic outcome of the 2024 election, in which the ANC’s support slipped by 17 percentage points, prompting the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), the realignment this time is significant. There are many dimensions to it; one is the potentially ground-shifting developments in the relationship between the ANC and its leftist allies, Cosatu and the SA Communist Party (SACP)...
