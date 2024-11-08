LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg’s natural wonders are also social wonders
Community-led conservation helps give new life to spaces such as The Wilds and Zoo Lake
08 November 2024 - 05:00
Springtime in Johannesburg is a riot of colour. Like much of Gauteng, we are blessed with a canopy of trees and the city has become known as one of the world’s great urban forests.
Anyone driving north from the city centre is treated to a lush landscape, one of the largest human-made forests in the world. At this time of year Joburg turns a delicate shade of purple, blanketed in an explosion of jacaranda flowers, an incredible sight that should be as famous as the cherry blossoms in Japan. ..
