CHRIS GILMOUR: Sean Summers boldly rescues Pick n Pay from the abyss
Someone should write a book on CEO’s successful turnaround strategy
08 November 2024 - 05:00
When Sean Summers reassumed the leadership role at Pick n Pay the group was rushing headlong into the abyss. Everything that could go wrong for a retailer was happening — loss of market share, being crippled by debt, technical insolvency and being deserted by its formerly loyal base of customers.
Most managers, when staring into the abyss that was Pick n Pay last year, would have taken fright and opted for a safer job elsewhere. But not Summers — he loves a scrap. In Nietzsche’s Beyond Good and Evil there is a famous quote that goes “if you look long into an abyss, the abyss looks into you”...
