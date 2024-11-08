BRIAN KANTOR: When inflation costs you an election
Responses to Covid-19 disadvantaged the second Trump campaign but he reaped rewards in the third
08 November 2024 - 05:00
The “Trump Triumph” demonstrates why inflation in the US and much of the developed world is persistently low. Inflation is unpopular. It can cost you the next election, especially when the growth in wages and salaries lags increase in prices — which they have done in the US until recently, despite the high level of employment.
The recipe for controlling inflation is well known and usually well practised. Simply put, it requires that the increase in demand for goods and services is closely matched by the increase in the real supply of goods and services that are the source of all incomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.