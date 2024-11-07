TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Heat is on for Wanblad
Anglo American CEO is under pressure to deliver as BHP appears to be setting up another bid
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Duncan Wanblad is on the clock. Earlier this week, the Anglo American boss unveiled a R19bn deal to sell its one-third stake in Australian coal miner Jellinbah to joint shareholder Zashvin.
The deal is the latest small, but crucial, step by Wanblad to prove that his self-help measures to boost shareholder returns are more than just corporate lip service amid rumours — per the Financial Times — that BHP is weighing up how it might make a renewed bid for Anglo. ..
