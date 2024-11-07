PETER BRUCE: SA needs to raise game now that Trump is back in office
With an erratic protectionist running one of our largest trading partners we had better start paying attention
So Donald Trump wins a second term (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2024-11-06-donald-trump-returns-to-the-white-house/) as US president comfortably, effortlessly, beating a rival who made no endeavour to connect with Middle America, who utterly failed to craft a serious economic proposal for her country and who completely misread the lie of the cultural wars tearing at the US and other Western democracies.
It’s impossible to know how a new Trump presidency affects SA, though he will shake the world. Under Joe Biden we have had a friend in office. He overlooked our failure to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He accepted our explanations for the presence of a Russian arms freighter in our main naval base. He has been relaxed about our growing alliances with America’s enemies...
