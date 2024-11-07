MARK BARNES: Those invested in the future need to tackle capital and revenue leakage
Solving problems requires determination, energy, single-mindedness, time and risk capital
To succeed in business you must solve a problem and make the solution scalable. Problem identity is commonplace. It happens often, sometimes unintentionally, in casual conversation, most often the result of common sense, seldom the manifestation of genius. Listen for it, distil its essence down to a single statement, and do it.
Getting it done requires determination, energy, single-mindedness (being convinced beyond the doubters), time and risk capital. It’s far easier to just sit back and not fix it (properly) if it ain’t broke, but eventually legacy businesses led by legacy mindsets fail — all of them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.