WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA achieves decent wheat harvest against the odds
But the CEC forecasts the crop for 2024/2025 to be down 4% from the previous season
06 November 2024 - 05:00
At the end of September, SA closed its 2023/24 marketing year for wheat. We had a decent harvest of 2.05-million tonnes during the season, just above the five-year average harvest of 1.98-million tonnes.
SA achieved this despite a challenging production season. For example, the Western Cape, which produces nearly two-thirds of SA’s wheat crop, suffered heavy floods in September 2023, which at the time raised fears of potential significant crop losses. But the wheat fields recovered towards the end of the year and subsequently delivered a decent crop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.