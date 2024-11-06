ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Focusing on little panics distracts from seeing long-run patterns
Zille and the DA, and American society, fear looking in mirror for image of decline staring back at them
It is difficult, but necessary, to make the statement that there are times when we should ignore little panics, and keep in mind the long run. Discrete flare-ups may turn out to be serious, but they are often just the creaks and groans of large-scale historical change.
This week the eyes of the world will be fixed on the US election, what its outcome may mean for that country, and for the rest of us. Elsewhere, the DA’s Helen Zille reportedly told the SA Chamber of Commerce in the UK that during the bargaining process for a government of national unity the ANC was adamant that it would keep hold of the international relations & co-operation portfolio. The ANC has got many things wrong, but keeping the foreign relations portfolio is not one of them. ..
