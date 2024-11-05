TOM EATON: Trump is here to stay regardless of who wins US election
If Trump concedes a close defeat, a win for Harris won’t feel like a fresh start
05 November 2024 - 05:00
The official narrative about Tuesday’s election in the US is that nobody knows which way it’s going to go, perhaps because nobody wants to think about it going to the courts, and then Fox News, and then the streets.
Certainly, as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to remind voters what they have to offer — respectively, meandering gibberish and not being Donald Trump — the reporting coming out of the US has been so carefully hedged you could use it as topiary. ..
