NEVA MAKGETLA: Crisis-hit Amsa cannot be allowed to win at all costs
05 November 2024 - 05:00
Suppose in The Great British Bake Off participants could throw sand in other competitors’ cake mix. They might win, but the culinary world as a whole would lose, and it wouldn’t help the show with its viewers.
This approach kind of describes ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) latest round of demands: it wants to win by raising costs for its competitors — local mini steel mills and importers — rather than by upping its own game. It might work for Amsa in the short run, but it would ultimately drag down both the steel value chain and the economy...
