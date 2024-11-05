NEIL MANTHORP: Golden months as Test cricket rings in the changes
Most teams willing to regard, and play, the game in a genuinely different way
05 November 2024 - 04:59
It has been a golden few months for Test cricket with extraordinary individual performances, unlikely results and upsets and a willingness by most teams to regard, and play, the game in a genuinely different way to that which they and previous generations had been accustomed.
India beating Bangladesh inside two days with a two-innings run rate in excess of seven was one of many memorable results, but nothing compared to their 3-0 series loss to New Zealand ending an unbeaten 18-series streak at home spanning 12 years...
