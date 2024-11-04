SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse
Risk in asking to be spared new Agoa tariffs is former US president will ask for something in return
04 November 2024 - 05:00
If you’re Cyril Ramaphosa, who should you be rooting for in Tuesday’s US election? Should you join your “ally”, Vladimir Putin, in keeping fingers crossed for Donald Trump? Or should you be guided by shared roots and your instinctive preference for Democrats over Republicans, and go for Kamala Harris?
Good taste and a belief in the values of liberal democracy would plead for Harris. But allow me to play advocate for the devil, the uninhibited guy who reflexively refers to Africa as an outhouse and “Congo” (which one he does not specify) as a source of Hannibal Lecter-ish immigrant hordes...
