AYABONGA CAWE: Gold-boosted capital spending should benefit all levels of society
04 November 2024 - 05:00
Gold is back in vogue. Nearly two decades ago, the words penned in the Budget Review signed by the then finance director-general and now governor of the central bank, Lesetja Kganyago, have a “current” feel to them.
“The platinum price reached $1,081 per ounce [in January 2006]”, read the review, “from $472 in January 2002.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.