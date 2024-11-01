NATASHA MARRIAN: Amcu’s Labour Party to contest first poll
01 November 2024 - 05:00
Joseph Mathunjwa’s Labour Party will contest by-elections in December — the first time it will be subjected to the electorate after its registration as a political party in February.
The Labour Party failed to meet the Electoral Commission of SA’s deadline for the nomination of candidates for the May 29 polls and after a vigorous court battle was forced to sit out the general election. ..
